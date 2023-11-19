Vizianagaram: Demand for facelift to roads

Vizianagaram: Jana Sena Party has launched a campaign to sensitise public on bad conditions of roads in the district. JSP leaders’ visited the kaccha and damaged roads in the Constituency here on Saturday.



They staged dharna and demanded the government to look into the issue and take necessary action to repairs roads.

On Saturday, senior leader of Jana Sena Gurana Ayyalu visited Sunkaripeta, Duppada, chillapeta villages and said that unlevelled and dented roads here are leading to accidents. He also said that the YSRCP leaders are blindfolded and they are not at bothered about public issues. The ruling party leaders should travel from these roads to know the condition. “We will continue our fighting with government over such public issues,” he said. K Aswani, P Lakshni, T Ramakrishna, MT Rajesh and others were present.