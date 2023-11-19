  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Demand for facelift to roads

JSP senior leader G Ayyalu and leaders staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Saturday
x

JSP senior leader G Ayyalu and leaders staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Saturday

Highlights

Jana Sena Party has launched a campaign to sensitise public on bad conditions of roads in the district. JSP leaders’ visited the kaccha and damaged roads in the Constituency here on Saturday.

Vizianagaram: Jana Sena Party has launched a campaign to sensitise public on bad conditions of roads in the district. JSP leaders’ visited the kaccha and damaged roads in the Constituency here on Saturday.

They staged dharna and demanded the government to look into the issue and take necessary action to repairs roads.

On Saturday, senior leader of Jana Sena Gurana Ayyalu visited Sunkaripeta, Duppada, chillapeta villages and said that unlevelled and dented roads here are leading to accidents. He also said that the YSRCP leaders are blindfolded and they are not at bothered about public issues. The ruling party leaders should travel from these roads to know the condition. “We will continue our fighting with government over such public issues,” he said. K Aswani, P Lakshni, T Ramakrishna, MT Rajesh and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X