Vizianagaram: District administration gears up to meet any eventuality

Vizianagaram: The district administration is gearing up to face any emergency like situation in the wake of outbreak of Covid-19.

Though there ia not even a single positive case in this district, the Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj. police, Revenue officials are making relentless efforts to meet any eventuality.

Fortunately, four of those who returned from Delhi after participating in religious congregation, were traced and sent to quarantine.

The district administration established a quarantine centre in several mandal. Each quarantine centre has 100 beds. The administration has targeted to ensure that facilities to accommodate 500 persons are established. A huge quarantine centre is proposed to be set up at Maharajah Medical College in Vizianagaram with 780 beds. Beds in intensive care unit are to be increased to 50 from 25 beds. A quarantine centre at JNTU College of Engineering has been sent up with 200 beds. As of now a total of 84 fishermen have been accommodated in the college.

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said function halls and hostel buildings would be taken over to establish quarantine centres He said the district administration geared up to meet any eventuality, he said.

Meanwhile, the State government deputed a senior IAS officer Vivek Yadav as special officer to the district to monitor the situation.