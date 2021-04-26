Top
Vizianagaram: District collector visits Maharaj's hospital inquires about the incident

Collector M.Harijawaharlal and district coordinator for hospital services(DCHS) and other officials reached the MR hospital and reviewing the situation and more than 150 patients from the hospital are shifted to several private hospitals in this town.

Collector said that due to low pressure in oxygen supply, this problem is erupted and now the situation is under control.

The cylinders are coming from Vizag and the patients would be given oxygen in few minutes. On the other side deputy chief minister Pushpa Srivani also received the information on this issue and spoke to officials and directed them to take care of every patient.

