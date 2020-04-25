Vizianagaram district receives 1,680 rapid test kits

Vizianagaram: The district administration has received 1680 rapid test kits to conduct swab tests to the Corona suspects. These kits are imported from South Korea for conducting swab tests in a rapid way. On Friday, the medical staff conducted test for Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani and found negative report.

Later, Dr P Ramanakumari, district medical and health officer, stated that they would visit the homes of the Corona suspects and conduct medical tests. She said that the result of the test can be known within a few minutes and need not wait for one or two days as they used to.

As of now, the district medical staff has collected 2,325 samples from the suspects and so far, 2,075 were tested negative. They were awaiting results of the remaining 250 samples. District has six quarantine centres and around 162 persons were accommodated in these centres.