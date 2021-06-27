Vizianagaram: Excise commissioner Babji Rao tells youth to shun narcotics, sedatives

Vizianagaram: The Excise and Prohibition officials along with Special Enforcement Bureau teams on Saturday organised a rally against the narcotics and sedatives to mark the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise N Babji Rao, assistant commissioner P Ramachandra Rao and Inspector G S Rajasekhar Naidu participated in the rally at Nellimarla and suggested the youth not to addict to narcotics and sedatives, which damage the health and wealth of society.

The banned drugs and sedatives would weaken the health and spoil the nervous system and gradually the person would become unhealthy.

Even the officials advised the parents to keep an eye on their children, who are prone to bad vices easily. Sub-Inspector K Nagalaxmi and others participated in the rally.