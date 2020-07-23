Vizianagaram: Farmers told to adopt modern farm methods

Thotapalli (Vizianagaram): K Tejeswara Rao, principal scientist of Krushi Vijnana Kendram, advised the farmers to adopt modern technology to increase the productivity in farming. They should use adequate farm equipment to control unwanted weed to protect the main crop, he said. On Wednesday, he distributed weed removing tools to 100 tribal farmers at Jattu Trust of Thotapalli village and advised the farmers to consult agriculture officers and scientists to get suggestions over farming methods to increase their income. The farmers can convert the unwanted weed into useful organic manure by using this tool.



Farmers should reduce their expenditure by using such tools provided by the organisations like Jattu Trust and improve the skills, he said. Dr D Pari Naidu, founder of Jattu Trust, said farmers were backbone of Indian society and they should earn more by farming. The farm expenditure should be reduced by using such tools. It is very much helpful to farmers to control the growing weed in paddy fields, he said.