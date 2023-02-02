Vizianagaram: FDP organised at Lendi College

Vizianagaram: In association with the British Council, Lendi English Language Communication Skills Lab organised a Faculty Improvement Programme on Mobile-assisted English Language Learning and Teaching.

Ben Cook Senior Assessments Manager British Council English Score took part in the event through video conference from the UK and addressed the Faculty about the emerging trends of the use of Mobile in English Language Teaching and Learning.

Sachin Kumar, British Council English Score Manager in India explained about the English App and how it works for language development.

Coordinator Dr Haribabu Thammineni said the English Language Communication is playing a significant role in obtaining opportunities, its teaching methods need a change and everyone should be ready to invite new approaches like Mobile Assisted Language Learning. Several teachers from various colleges joined the conference through video conference.