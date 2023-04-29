Vizianagaram: Floating jetty, a boon for fishermen

Pusapatirega (Vizianagaram) : The proposed floating jetty to be constructed at Chintapalli village at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore will be a boon for fishing activity in Bhogapuram and Pusapati Rega mandals of Viziangaram district. The state government has decided to construct the jetty in six acre land. About 16 fish landing centres were set up in Madduru, Kothuru, Barripeti, Puligedda Palem, Tammayyapalem villages. The jetty will support the needs of 4,000 fishermen families residing in Pusapati Rega and Bhogapuram mandals of the district. Most of the boat accidents occur when fishermen enter into sea from the coast and causing loss of lives.

The jetty will be helpful for safe passage of fishing boats to enter into the sea and ensure safe landing while returning to the coast with catch. In all, 711 motorised fishing boats and 417 traditional boats are operating in the district for fishing activity. Out of them, 487 motorised craft and 361 traditional boats are operating from Chintapalli coast alone. A lighthouse has been there on Chintapalli beach for guiding the fishing boats. This will attract tourists more to the beach and help promote tourism activity in this area. Tourism department identified that the beach is more convenient for Scuba diving as some hill area is there adjacent to the beach. "The floating jetty will definitely transform the lives of fishermen in this region," said Barri Chinappanna, president, Fishermen Cooperative Society of this district.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the project along with Bhogapuram International Airport during his visit May 3 and it is expected to be completed in six months.