Vizianagaram has 15.41 lakh voters

Vizianagaram: The electoral officers on Monday released the final list of the voters for both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Mayur Ashok, joint collector of Vizianagaram said that the district has 15,41,001 voters. Of them, 7,60,400 are male voters and 7,80,518 are female voters. In the draft released on October 27, the number of total voters was 15,17,365 but now the figure is increased by 23,636 votes. He handed over the list and CDs to the political parties and said that huge number of youth have enrolled as new voters.

Ashok said that after the announcement of this final list, no voter can be deleted from the list but one can enrol as new voter up to 10 days before to filing of nominations. “We are extensively conducting awareness programmes all over the district and on January 25, we will hold National Voters Day. The senior citizens, who wish to avail vote from their homes have to apply before and get the support from the government officials in this regard,” he said. Another district Parvathipuram Manyam has 7,75, 598 votes and has 1031 polling centres across the district.