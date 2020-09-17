Vizianagaram: Huge quantity of ganja seized

Komarada (Vizianagaram): Vizianagaram police have seized huge quantity of ganja which is about to be transported to Rayagada of Odisha.

SP B Rajakumari informed that the police party was checking vehicles at Andhra-Odisha main road and they found a lorry in suspicious conditions. The police checked the lorry and found 675 kilograms of ganja packets worth Rs 1.2 crore in international market.

Police came to know that the lorry was loaded it was about to move to Odisha from Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh. The police unloaded the packets and counted that there were 135 packets each weighing 5 kg.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver and cleaner had left the lorry on the road and fled from the spot. The lorry was brought to the police station and the ganja was seized by police.

The police booked a case and began investigation to find out the culprits responsible for the illegal smuggling of ganja, the SP said.