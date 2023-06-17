Live
Vizianagaram: Lovers commit suicide by jumping before train
A lover couple committed suicide by jumping before running train as their parents allegedly rejected their proposal for marriage.
Kothavalasa(Vizianagaram district): A lover couple committed suicide by jumping before running train as their parents allegedly rejected their proposal for marriage. The incident took place near a bridge at Nimmalapalem Bridge village under Kottavalasa mandal on Friday.
The deceased lovers have been identified as Nandula Chandranna,32 and Simbi Swathi, 18, of Ananthagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Based on the information given by loco pilot of the train, Vizianagaram government railway police (GRP) reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the track. According to GRP sub-inspector K Ravivarma, Chandranna of Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam district had been in love with his neighbour Swathi for the past few months. However, parents of both of them rejected their love.
Dejected, the couple decided to end their lives and committed suicide by coming under a running train near Nimmalapalem Bridge in Kottavalasa mandal on Friday morning. “Based on the loco pilot’s information, we have reached the spot, identified the bodies, and informed their family members,” SI Ravivarma said.