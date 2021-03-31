Vizianagaram: Mayor Vijayalakshmi vows impartial administration

Vizianagaram: The newly-elected mayor of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation V Vijayalakshmi promised impartial administration and delivery of excellent services to the people.

First session of the new municipal council took place here on Tuesday. After upgradation of the civic body into Muncipal Corporation a new governing body formed under the leadership of mayor Vijayalakshmi. On Tuesday, a formal meeting was held during which several issues were discussed. The mayor said that they would receive advice from officers and corporators to develop the city in all aspects.

City MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy said that they would soon disburse the houses constructed by the TIDCO during the previous government and provide housing facility for the poor and homeless. SS Varma, commissioner, explained how they became pioneers in solid garbage collection and waste management in the entire state. The MLA advised the governing body to make the city clean and green by growing more plants and secure the saplings.

He said that they were are planning to get drinking water from Thotapalli reservoir and Andra project to meet the needs of the city. He also advised the revenue officials to increase the revenue by collecting taxes without fail. Deputy mayor M Nagalakshmi and all the corporates attended the meet.