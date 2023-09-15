Vizianagaram medical college built at a cost of Rs 500 cr

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Vizianagaram on Friday to launch the new government medical college here and four other medical colleges in Rajamahendravaram, Nandyal, Eluru and Machilipatnam from here through virtual mode.

At Gajularega village in Vizianagaram, the medical college is constructed with a budget of Rs 500 crore in 70-acre land and Rs 8.6 crore were spent to develop the district general hospital as teaching hospital for the medical college purpose.

All these five medical colleges will admit 150 candidates each into the first year of MBBS course and in Vizianagaram over 115 students have been admitted here and the process is still going on.

The medical college is being constructed with sophisticated facilities on par with corporate medical colleges and provided every facility including hostels, labs, classrooms and many more.

Nagarjun Constructions is the main contractor for this college work and it has to construct 14 lakh square feet buildings here in phased way.

Once the college is commissioned, the public here will have several medical facilities and they need not move to Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment in various ailments in ENT, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Radiology, Paediatrics and Psychiatry. Already the teaching staff and principal of the college is appointed along with the paramedical staff. As of now 150 posts were recruited and 70 more to be recruited soon. The construction of various blocks and buildings is under progress and they are likely to be completed by 2024-end.

District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, P Rajanna Dora, MLAs and others visited the medical college and supervised the progress of the works. The CM will reach the JNTU university by chopper and from there he will reach the medical college by road. After the inauguration of institution, he will address the public.