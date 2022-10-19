Vizianagaram: MR hospital name change irks TDP

Vizianagaram: The change of the name of the famously known hospital Maharaja District Government Hospital or MR hospital has drawn criticism against the government in Vizianagaram as the authorities changed its name as Government General Hospital.

The TDP leaders said that the ruling party is intentionally wiping out the history. The TDP claims that every inch of land in this city belongs to the ancestors of P Ashok Gajapathi and his family. The leaders demand that the name of the hospital should be continued as Maharaja district hospital.

The leaders target MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy and said that a land grabber becomes an MLA and he doesn't know the history of the Fort city. On the other side, the ruling party leaders including MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy also criticised the TDP and Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

He stated that the lands then allocated to the hospital were not from the royal family and they are government lands and the TDP or Ashok Gajapathi have no right to demand to continue the name. The ruling party have brought out the old documents related to hospital and claimed that the hospital is government's property.