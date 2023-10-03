Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive

Vizianagaram/ Parvathipuram: The officers and people’s representatives of both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts have taken part in Shramadaan and cleaned the premises of government offices and hospitals on Sunday.

ZP Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and others have actively participated in Shramadaan near the Government Hospital (CHC) at Vangavanipeta in Cheepurupalli mandal. Local ZPTCs and MPDOs have also taken part in the programme.

Srinivasa Rao appealed to the people to keep their surroundings clean and tidy and teach their children to follow hygiene. He appealed to the children to maintain cleanliness at their school premises and use dustbins for dumping garbage instead of throwing it on the streets and roads.

Similarly Collector Nitish Kumar, Municipal Chairperson B Gowreeswari, JC K Govinda Rao and others in Parvathipuram district have participated in Shramadaan at Pedabhogili in Seethanagaram mandal and Gottivalasa in Garugubilli mandal.

They cleaned roads, drainages, weeded out plants and whitewashed the walls and participated in other activities. Collector Nishant Kumar said that the theme of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS-2023) was ‘Garbage Free India’ with a focus on visual cleanliness and welfare of sanitary workers. The spirit of cleanliness activities is Shramadaan which is voluntary participation, he added.

The Collector said that Shramadaan should be part of life so that one learns the dignity of labour. Shramadaan gives a great satisfaction and relief, he said. If an association takes up Shramadaan, wonders can be created, he added.