Vizianagaram : Olympic run held

Vizianagaram : A huge run was organised in the district by the District Olympic Association on Thursday on 'International Olympic Run Day.' MLCs I Raghu Raju and P Suresh babu and G Ayyalu, district president of Olympic Association, hundreds of sports persons and students have participated in the run at Rajeev stadium.

MLCs said that sports and games will unite people of all regions and countries irrespective of religion. Games will improve physical and mental strength of human being and develop the sportsmen spirit. "We should teach our children to spend some time on ground instead of using mobile phones and computers.

We need to encourage children to run, jump and play in the grounds with friends, which will be useful to them and these skills would help them to be stronger." Later, senior sports persons and athlete were felicitated by the association. Ch Venugopal, A Narendra, K Subhash Chandra Bose and others participated in the programme.