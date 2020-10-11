Vizianagaram: Parents must treat girls on par with boys

Vizianagaram: The girls should be encouraged in all aspects to reach higher positions and the parents, including the teachers and society should understand that girls have equal knowledge and strengths with male counterparts.

If they are recognised well, they would be the leaders of society, said Kesali Apparao, member of state child rights commission. On Sunday, the commission observed the International Girl Child Day at Rainbow children home in Vizianagaram.Speaking on the occasion, Apparao appealed to parents to give equal priority to both their girl child and sons in their homes.

Girls should not be ignored and they should be sent to schools, colleges for higher studies, he stated.

"They can lead their homes, maintain the firms and even companies also.

So, parents should treat the girls as back bone of society. Girls became presidents and prime ministers of many countries, became scientists, bureaucrats and even CEOs of billion dollar companies," he said.

Balala Samkshema Samithi district president V Lakshmana Rao and others have participated in the programme. On the occasion, the commission released a poster sensitizing society about the importance of girls.

