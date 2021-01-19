Vizianagaram: Raising Day celebrated at Sainik School

Vizianagaram: Sainik School, Korukonda, has celebrated its 59 Raising Day in grand way on the school premises on Monday.

In an impressive special assembly, cadets K Leelashai, D Devi Sri Prasad of Class-XII elaborated on the inception and achievements of the institution till date and recollected the prominent Saikorians in the three armed services.

They explained on how the institution has been performing exceedingly well in all the spheres of training. Principal, Colonel Arun M Kulkarni, recalled on how the institution came into existence and has been in the forefront of all the Sainik Schools in NDA entries, academics, games and sports.

He exhorted the present generation to work hard not only to uphold the benchmark set by the predecessors but also to achieve greater heights of glory. Earlier, the cadets spoke online on the services rendered by the school as a feeder institution to NDA and the state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities the school provides for the best training to the cadets.

The cadets, who are in the campus at present have attended the programme in personal and rest of the students have participated from their homes through online.