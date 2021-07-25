Vizianagaram: Renovated Vizzy stadium inaugurated

Vizianagaram: The district officials who are always busy with the administration works and tackling the Covid-19, on Saturday, the officials formed into teams and played cricket at Vizzy cricket stadium, to relief themselves from the work stress.

Vizzy stadium was renovated with Rs 35 lakhs was inaugurated on Saturday. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that sports and games will rejuvenate us, and we will get relief from the stress.

He added that the stadium has all amenities to conduct national level matches and if we can upgrade it to further level international matches also can be organised here.

MLA K Veerabhadraswamy said that he will extend his support to develop the stadium to next level and organise cricket matches.

The officials divided into three teams - Collector office team, Vizianagaram revenue division team and Parvathipuram division team.

In the first match Vizianagaram team has won over collector team. In the second match Collector team has won over Parvathipuram team. The final match will be held on Sunday between Vizianagaram RDO team and Collector team.

Joint collector R Mahesh Kumar, mayor Ashok and RDO P Bhavani Sankar and revenue service association president T Govinda participated in the matches.