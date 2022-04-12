Vizianagaram retains Deputy CM post

Vizianagaram: The erstwhile Vizianagaram district has again proved its prominence and secured Deputy Chief Minister post in the Cabinet reshuffle. MLA Rajanna Dora of Salur (ST) Assembly segment which is now in Parvathipuram Manyam district has been posted as Deputy Chief Minister along with charge of tribal welfare ministry and senior minister Botcha Satyanarayana got the portfolio of education. P Pushpasreevani was the tribal welfare minister in the previous Cabinet with Dy CM designation but now the same position is given to Rajanna Dora.

He is the senior MLA and loyal to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Botcha, once again proved his strength and retained his position but the portfolios have been changed from ministry of urban development and municipal administration to ministry of education. Followers of MLA Rajannna Dora expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for appointing their leader as Deputy Chief Minister.