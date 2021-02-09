Vizianagaram: Rift among Botcha Satyanarayana kin over panchayat polls

Nellimarla(VIzianagaram): Gram panchayat elections are causing fissures among relatives of municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Nellimarla constituency. According to sources, MLA B Appala Naidu is peeved at the alleged interference by Satyanarayana's brother Lakshmana Rao in his constituency by supporting rebel candidates for sarpanch posts. Incidentally, Appala Naidu is also a close relative of the senior minister.

Botcha Lakshmana Rao, though a businessman by profession, is reportedly encouraging some party workers to file nominations as rebel candidates against the candidates backed by the YSRCP.

As per the information, Lakshmana Rao has supported rebel candidates in Govindapuram, Pusapatirega, Kopperla, Lankelaplli palem, Alladapalem in Pusapatirega mandal and D Kollam gram panchayat in Denkada mandal.

As expected, this has roiled the local MLA Appala Naidu who openly vented his ire on Monday stating that some leaders were spoiling the healthier atmosphere in Nellimarla constituency and creating instability in party.

If the same situation continues, the number of rebels is likely to increase in the remaining mandals like Bhogapuram and Nellimarla too. A follower of the MLA said, "Of course, the family of Sattibabu (Botcha Satyanarayana) is like a godfather for us but we can't tolerate the involvement of his brother or others in the affairs of our constituency."