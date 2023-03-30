Vizianagaram: Satya College student bags gold in weight lifting

Vizianagaram: Student of Satya Degree College, K Pallavi bagged Gold and Silver Medals in National-Level weight lifting championship in Bangalore.

S Pallavi, a first year BA student won gold medal in junior wing and silver medal in senior wing in 64 kg with 86 kg snatch, 105 kg clean in Khelo India Women's National Ranking Weight Lifting Championship-2023 which was held at Bangalore from March 23 to 29. College Director Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, Principal Dr MV Sai Deva Mani, NCC officer Capt M Satya Veni, all the staff members congratulated Pallavi and gave cash prize of Rs 10,000.