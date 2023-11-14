Vizianagaram: SITAM team attends Robotics Workshop

Vizianagaram: SITAM faculty participated in the E-Yantra Faculty Workshop on ‘Introduction to Embedded Systems and Robotics’ jointly organised by IIT Mumbai and the Federal Institute of Science and Technology Kerala.



A team of four faculty members from SITAM college attended the meet. E-Yantra is a programme organised by MHRD and IIT-Mumbai. It is based on the National Mission on Education through ICT designed by IIT Mumbai.