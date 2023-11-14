Live
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
- TTD governing body meeting ends, announces regulation of contract employees
Vizianagaram: SITAM team attends Robotics Workshop
Vizianagaram: SITAM faculty participated in the E-Yantra Faculty Workshop on ‘Introduction to Embedded Systems and Robotics’ jointly organised by IIT Mumbai and the Federal Institute of Science and Technology Kerala.
A team of four faculty members from SITAM college attended the meet. E-Yantra is a programme organised by MHRD and IIT-Mumbai. It is based on the National Mission on Education through ICT designed by IIT Mumbai.
