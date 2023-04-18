Vizianagaram: Telugu Ratna award conferred on Lendi College chairman P Madhusudan Rao

Vizianagaram : P Madhusudan Rao, Chairman of the Lendi Engineering College, has been presented Telugu Ratna award by the Telangana Association of South Africa and Jayaho Bharatiyam.

The award was presented at a function organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada as part of Telugu Ugadi celebrations.

The two organisations present awards annually to eminent people who show commitment in the fields of community service, arts and education etc.

DVV Ramareddy, Principal of the college, said the Chairman believed in promoting education with values. Vice-chairman P Srinivasa Rao, secretary and correspondent K Sivarama Krishna, vice-Principal Dr Haribabu Tammineni, AV Parankusham and others congratulated Madhusudan Rao on the occasion.