Vizianagaram: Tree axed for Sirimanu utsav

Nellimarla (Vizianagaram): Authorities of Pydithalli temple along with ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy and local leaders on Sunday axed the selected holy tree for Sirimanu of Paidithalli festival (Sirimanotsavam), the major folk festival of Vizianagaram town, which will be held on October 31.

The tamarind tree for Sirimanu was identified at Jarajapu Peta village of Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district on farm land of Tummi Apparao. Chief priest of the temple Bantupalli Venkatarao and others participated in the ceremony.

Locals believe the presiding deity appears in the dream of the temple priest and indicates where the tree is located for the ‘Siriman.’ The temple authorities, public axed the tree and shifted the trunk into the Vizianagaram.