Vizianagaram : Visitors hail subsidised meal scheme at Collectorate

Vizianagaram : Collector M Hari Jawaharlal on Monday had lunch at the canteen at the Collectorate along with visitors, who arrived with their grievances to meet the officials at the Spandana programme.

Subsidised food is being provided at the canteen to people who visit the Collectorate. Meals provided at a cost of Rs 10 at the canteen.

The Collector mobilised funds even from some officials and ensured that the subsidized meals scheme is made a permanent feature at the Collectorate.

The public welcomed the scheme as they are provided food at a subsidised cost of Rs 10 as against Rs 50 charged in hotels.

Hari Jawaharlal who has been recently transferred to the Secretariat at Amaravati spent some time with visitors on Monday and had lunch along with them at the canteen.

He said providing food to common people at a subsidized price gives him utmost satisfaction.