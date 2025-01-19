VMC conducts massive campaign on Swachh Divas

Vijayawada : The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Saturday organised a Swachh Andhra and Swachh Divas campaign across all 64 municipal divisions promoting citywide cleanliness and explaining the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city.

VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, two MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Gadde Rammohan, VMC officials, corporators and sanitation staff actively participated in the Swachh Divas campaign. This initiative was undertaken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and guided by NTR District Collector Lakshmi Sha and VMC in-charge Commissioner Dr D Chandrasekhar.

These leaders not only inspired citizens to join the efforts but also led by example, engaging in cleaning activities and addressing public gatherings.

Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao emphasised the importance of public awareness and personal accountability in cleanliness. Encouraging citizens to pledge their commitment to maintaining clean surroundings, the MLA has highlighted the transformative power of collective action in turning Vijayawada into a progressive and spotless city.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi reiterated that cleanliness is a collective duty and urged residents to cooperate with the VMC by using designated waste bins and ensuring the cleanliness of their surroundings.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao stressing the importance of cleanliness for public health, stated that a clean city is the greatest gift we can offer to future generations. He encouraged everyone to incorporate cleanliness into their daily lives for a healthier and brighter future.

Dr D Chandrasekhar, in-charge Commissioner, highlighted that the Swachh Divas campaign extended to all 64 municipal divisions and 286 ward secretariats. Activities included - cleaning waste-prone areas and beautifying them, removing silt and ensuring unobstructed flow of drain waters and addressing the grievances of the local people related to sanitation and cleanliness.

The VMC used drone for spraying to contain mosquito menace. The campaign served as a reminder of the importance of cleanliness and civic responsibility. Leaders and citizens took a pledge alike to maintain cleanliness and transforming neglected areas into clean areas.

The event witnessed active participation from Sub-Collector Chaitanya Kumar, corporator Devineni Aparna, VMC zonal commissioner Prabhudas, project officer Venkata Narayana, assistant medical and health officer Dr Babu Srinivas, executive engineer G Samrajyam and others.