VMC seizes 907.83 kg of single-use plastic

Vijayawada: As part of its intensified drive against single-use plastic, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) seized a total of 907.83 kilograms of single-use plastic and collected Rs 3,45,700 in fines between July 25 and July 31, 2025, in the city. As per the instructions of the VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, and under the supervision of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, special enforcement teams were formed to implement the plastic ban. These teams, comprising public health officials, conducted inspections across commercial establishments, targeting the usage and sale of prohibited plastic items.

A total of 10 enforcement teams were deployed in three circle office limits and tasked with daily patrols and inspections in their respective zones. They identified and seized non-compliant materials from wholesale and retail outlets and took action as per government rules.

In addition to enforcement, the VMC conducted awareness campaigns in its main and zonal offices, aiming to establish plastic-free government premises and encourage public participation in environmental protection. Staff were briefed on the health and ecological hazards posed by single-use plastics, particularly when used to carry hot food.

Authorities warned that these plastics release microplastics harmful to human health, contaminate soil and groundwater, and endanger animals and aquatic ecosystems.

The Commissioner Dhyanachandra has reiterated that only biodegradable alternatives should be used, and strict penalties will apply for violations. He said the first offense is liable for fine as per legal provisions and the second offense doubles the fine. Third offense results in cancellation of shop license.

He urged the traders and residents to cooperate with VMC’s mission to make Vijayawada a plastic-free city.