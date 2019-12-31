VMC to construct stadium in Labour Colony: Minister Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas said that measures should be taken to improve basic facilities for the people in the constituency. The minister and VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday visited various divisions under West constituency.

The Minister said though the land in the Labour Colony in the 29th division was allotted for construction of a stadium, the SAAP has not taken any initiative till now. In this regard, the Minister said that the VMC took possession of the land and construct a stadium in the centre and shopping complex around the stadium. He informed the concerned engineers to prepare an action plan.

Later, they visited the Dhobi Ghat in division 30 and spoke to the rakajas and instructed the concerned officials to take measures to repair the dhobi ghat sheds and others arrangements. Later, they visited division Nos 38 and 39 and inspected the ongoing CC Road works in those divisions.

Executive engineer Rama Rao, deputy executive engineer Ranga Rao and others were present.