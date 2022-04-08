Volunteer system delivering good results: Council Whip

Anantapur: AP Legislative Council Whip Vennapoosa Gopala Reddy has stated that the state government had created the revolutionary Village Volunteers and Secretariat system which is delivering good results. Participating in the felicitation of village volunteers here on Thursday, Gopala Reddy said the volunteers' system has been hailed by one and all as the best in the country. He said that during the Covid pandemic time, the village volunteers played a crucial role and reached out unto all with their door-to-door services.

The people in rural areas are connecting more with the volunteers more than their kith and kin. MLC Sivaram Reddy said that the Seva Mithra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards are given to the volunteers in recognition of their services to the people. ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma stated the government was ushering in gram swaraj through the village volunteers and secretariat system. They are worthy of honour and love as they their services have become part and parcel of village life. District collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan presided. MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy described the services of village volunteers as the lifeline of government. As many as 18 volunteers were given awards on the occasion.In Puttaparthi, District Collector Basanth Kumar has hailed village volunteers as the real heroines and heroes of the government reaching out unto people everyday as the ambassadors of the government. They are the eyes and ears and hands and legs of the government.