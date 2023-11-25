Vote is a strong weapon in democracy: Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram: Special summary on voter registration process and an awareness rally on voter registration programme was organised as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP) here on Friday. Collector Madhavi Latha flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that vote is the greatest weapon given to people in a democratic system. Electoral Registration Officer and Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Collector Yashwant Kumar and others participated in the rally.

The collector started the vehicle with an LED screen on the awareness of voter registration.

She said that people who do not have a voter ID card should voluntarily come forward and get registered as voters and appealed to people to verify their vote in the electoral roll.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that kiosks for voter registration and other voter-related services have been set up at eight important intersections under the municipal corporation.

The officials pasted the leaflets designed to create awareness about the SVEEP activity on the vehicles.

Assistant Collector C Yaswanth Kumar Reddy, DPO JV Satyanarayana and Additional Commissioner PM Sathya Veni were present.