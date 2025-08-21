Vote rigging took place in AP too: Priyanka Dandi

Visakhapatnam: Congress Party Visakhapatnam east constituency in-charge Priyanka Dandi alleged that there are strong suspicions of vote rigging in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections. Priyanka said that after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress Party’s popularity across the country rose significantly and that the wave had its effect in Andhra Pradesh as well. She stated that many people openly expressed their intent to vote for the Congress.

In such a backdrop, she questioned how Jana Sena Party, which was restricted to just one seat in 2019, could suddenly achieve a 100 percent strike rate in the 2024 elections. Likewise, BJP, which lost deposits in several seats in 2019 and won 240 seats in 2024, including three MP seats and eight Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh which is something she described as highly questionable.

The Visakhapatnam east constituency in-charge recalled that earlier in Velagapudi constituency, allegations surfaced of nearly 30,000 bogus votes being added. Despite a larger scope for the Congress to increase its vote share, Priyanka pointed out that the poll results turned out to be completely different.

She alleged that BJP and the Central Election Commission conspired to ensure the coalition’s victory. A post-poll analysis showing an unexplained 12.5 per cent vote margin difference only supports the suspicion of a large-scale vote rigging.

Demanding an inquiry into the irregularities that took place in the Andhra Pradesh elections, Priyanka stated that all political parties, people, and social reformers should come together to safeguard democracy.