Voter awareness rally taken out in Kakinada

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy flagged off the rally taken out on the occasion of National Voters Day here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and other officials participated in the rally to inspire the people on the right to vote from the Zilla Parishad Office to the Collector's Office.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy said that the Election Commission of India first launched National Voters' Day on January 25, 2011. Those who have attained 18 years of age should register as voters and exercise their right to vote. He said that Election Commission of India unveils new voter awareness posters on newly made Electronic Voter Photo Identity Card.

He said that ECI is conducting the elections in a peaceful environment with the help of modern technology without any untoward incidents.

The registration for the right to vote is an ongoing process, he said, adding that registration can be done online through Form-6 without having to go anywhere. Similarly, from January 25 the secure Electronic Voter Photo Identity Card (e-Epic Card) will be available for download on mobile phones. He urged the new voters not to be influenced by money and liquor on the voting day. He said that the digital card can also be used as an identity card.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy conveyed his best wishes to the new voters.

"The right to vote is the backbone of the country's democracy," said SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

He said that democracy would be given a new lease of life in the form of new voters. He explained that the Election Commission was implementing simplified procedures for gaining and exercising the right to vote