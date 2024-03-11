Voting for TDP is voting for development, says TDP leader Abdul Aziz

Nellore Parliament TDP President Abdul Aziz has emphasized that voting for the TDP party is equivalent to voting for development in the region. He stated that for people's lives to change, TDP must come to power in the upcoming elections. Abdul Aziz made these remarks during his visit to Mansoor Nagar in the 54th Division of Nellore City Constituency as part of the Babu Surety Future Guarantee Program.

Delete Edit

During his speech, Abdul Aziz highlighted the significant development brought to the city of Nellore by the previous TDP government, including himself as the mayor and Narayana as a minister. He praised Narayana for always being at the forefront of development efforts and urged the community to support him in the upcoming elections to continue the progress in the region.



The program was attended by several individuals, including Zaheer Bhasha, Shahid, Ibrahim, and others. Abdul Aziz's encouragement for voting for the TDP party as a vote for development and progress has resonated with the attendees, further solidifying their support for the party in the upcoming elections.