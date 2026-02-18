  1. Home
Vowel College students shine in Phase-1 of JEE

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 11:20 AM IST
Nellore: Students of Vowel Junior College in Magunta Layout, Nellore have achieved national-level ranks in the JEE Mains results, said the college's chairman and principal, Rangi Shetty Venu.

Speaking, he said that Ch Gnakshu Anirvinya Vardhan Reddy 99.58%, K Joel Subhash 99.23%, N Dhanunjaya Reddy 99.10%, Y.Sai Satwik 99.09% and 27 students scored above 91%, while more than 40 students qualified for the JEE Advanced examination. The college management congratulated the students who achieved the ranks and qualifications.

