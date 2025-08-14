VPA administers mass pledge against drug abuse

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), a flagship initiative aimed at building a society free from substance abuse. As part of the nationwide campaign, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) observed a mass pledge against drug abuse on August 13th (Wednesday).

VPA heads of departments, officers and employees, participated in large numbers, reaffirming their commitment to a drug-free society. The pledge ceremony highlighted the importance of collective action in combating substance abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The ongoing NMBA campaign that continues till August 31 aims to reach out to 3 crore people through both physical and online modes, with a special emphasis on activities. The objectives of the campaign is to celebrate milestones achieved so far, duly engaging stakeholders, youth in particular, to strengthen anti-drug initiatives, reinforce the message of maintaining a drug-free society through impactful story-telling, performances, continued advocacy and community-driven action.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu informed that VPA is committed to supporting the nation’s efforts in creating a healthier and drug addiction-free nation and in this context informed that VPA has conducted an awareness campaign at CEMS and IMU, where students in large number participated.