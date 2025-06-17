VPA bags 2 prestigious CSR Awards 2025

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) was honoured with two awards at the 11th Annual Greentech CSR Awards 2025 organised in New Delhi.

The awards were conferred in recognition of VPA’s remarkable initiatives in the categories of healthcare promotion and skill development.

The Greentech CSR Awards, conferred annually, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence and leadership in corporate social responsibility across 10 categories. VPA stood out for its outstanding and sustainable CSR practices, particularly its focused initiatives benefiting the underprivileged and tribal communities.

VPA’s initiatives under healthcare promotion include financial assistance for a free evening medical clinics, support for construction of environmental management facilities at Lions Cancer and General Hospital and funding for midday meals for students in unaided schools.

In the skill development category, VPA was lauded for its structured training and capability-building programmes aimed at empowering local youth and marginalised communities in securing jobs at various MNCs.

The awards are a testament to VPA’s sustained commitment to CSR and its strategic approach in creating long-term social impact. VPA successfully met all parameters set by the Greentech Foundation, reflecting the organisation’s alignment with business excellence and sustainable development.

Congratulating the personnel for the remarkable achievement, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu encouraged the team’s continued commitment towards inclusive growth and community development. Among others, secretary of VPA T Venu Gopal, was present.