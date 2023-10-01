  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VPA inks pact with AP Greening and Beautification Corp

MoU signed between VPA and Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation in Visakhapatnam in the presence of VPA Chairperson
x

MoU signed between VPA and Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation in Visakhapatnam in the presence of VPA Chairperson  

Highlights

The aim of MoU is to curtail air pollution, carbon credits and provide a better environment in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam: In a significant development to control pollution, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation.

Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation inked a pact at the administration office building of the port.

The main objective of the MoU is to curtail air pollution, carbon credits and provide a better environment in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam Port.

As a part of the agreement, the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation will improve the green belts in and around the areas of VPA, providing greenery at the meridians, junctions.

Also, office premises will be provided with landscapes appropriately wherever necessary and make the office premises beautiful and

tranquil.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X