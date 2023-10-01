VPA inks pact with AP Greening and Beautification Corp

Visakhapatnam: In a significant development to control pollution, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation.

Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation inked a pact at the administration office building of the port.

The main objective of the MoU is to curtail air pollution, carbon credits and provide a better environment in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam Port.

As a part of the agreement, the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation will improve the green belts in and around the areas of VPA, providing greenery at the meridians, junctions.

Also, office premises will be provided with landscapes appropriately wherever necessary and make the office premises beautiful and

tranquil.