VPR foundation a boon to poor

Nellore: Ministerof Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana on Sunday lauded the Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy(VPR) foundation established by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and stated that it is a boon to poor as there are number of people are securing financial and help.

The M&U Minister has distributed electric tricycles to the 85 differently abled people at VPR convention center located in Kanuparthipadu village of Nellore rural mandal.

Speaking the occasion, Narayana said that distributing more than 1,000 electric tricycles in Nellore constituency is not an ordinary thing as such initiative only a great philanthropist and humanist like VPR can do it.

Narayana said that before the entry into the politics 'Vemireddy' used to rendered service to the poor and needy through his VPR foundation.

He said that two Shadi Manjils in 53 and 54 division are under construction with financial help of Prabhakara Reddy.

People like VPR were rarely found in the politics. I feel proud and fortunate of having such a great political personality representing to Nellore city as MP said Narayana.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy said that there are several social services like VPR Vidya, VPR Vaidya, VPR Netra, Amruthadhara etc are being conducted through VPR foundation for several years in the district. The MLA said that our aim is to extend some help to the poor of their earning.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy said that he never hesitates to extend financial help to anyone.

While expressing deep concern over the recent comments made by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding to financial help provided by him to one Appanna of Srikakulam district, Vemireddy said that he had given Rs 50,000 check to the Appanna after YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy ignored to help to him. But Jagan Mohan Reddy making an issue only for his political mileage.

“YS Jagan is well aware of my character in extending final help to the needy. But unfortunate he made such derogatory comments against me", said Vemireddy.

MLCs Beeda Ravichandra, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi, State Wakf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, Nuda Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.