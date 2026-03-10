Meta Temporarily Closes Tel Aviv R&D Hub Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

In response to intensifying hostilities in the Middle East, Meta Platforms has temporarily shut down its research and development office in Tel Aviv, prioritizing employee safety as missile and drone attacks continue to strike parts of Israel.

The facility, a key pillar of Meta’s operations in the country, employs nearly 1,000 people and plays a major role in developing the company’s AR and VR technologies. Established in 2013, the center has been central to Meta’s innovation footprint in the region.

According to a report by The Information, employees were informed of the temporary closure through an internal memo. The message acknowledged the emotional and physical strain many workers are facing amid the unrest.

“We understand that not everyone has access to a shelter or safe room at home during these challenging times.”

Recognizing the immediate risks, Meta also rolled out short-term housing support. Employees who lack access to secure shelters have been offered company-funded hotel accommodations for up to five nights.

The company emphasized its commitment to staff welfare, stating: “This has led to distressing experiences for a number of our employees, and we have been looking into ways we can support you.”

The move follows a weekend marked by escalating military activity. Iranian missile and drone strikes have increasingly targeted Israeli regions, including the greater Tel Aviv area. The violence has resulted in casualties and widespread damage to homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure.

Official figures indicate that 11 Israelis have died since the conflict began on February 28. Among them was a construction worker killed in a missile strike in Yehud, located east of Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, Iran reports that more than 1,300 of its civilians have died since hostilities escalated.

Beyond human costs, the conflict is placing major strain on the region’s technology backbone.

Recent strikes have expanded to digital infrastructure, with Iranian attacks reportedly hitting major data center facilities across the Middle East. Among the affected sites are cloud infrastructure centers operated by Amazon Web Services in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

These facilities, built with investments running into billions of dollars, form a critical part of global cloud computing networks that power businesses, governments, and digital services worldwide.

The attacks reportedly caused service disruptions, including power outages and structural damage. AWS has advised customers to secure backups of their data while recovery and restoration efforts remain underway.

Meta has not announced a timeline for reopening its Tel Aviv office, but the temporary shutdown underscores how geopolitical tensions are increasingly affecting global technology operations and workforce safety.

As the conflict continues, multinational tech companies with regional footprints are reassessing contingency plans, employee protections, and infrastructure resilience in an increasingly volatile environment.



