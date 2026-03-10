India share points with Scotland

Hyderabad: India were held to a 2-2 draw by Scotland in FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Pool B at the G. M C Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Monday. The visitors made a good start to the game, taking the lead in the sixth minute with Heather McEwan scoring from a penalty corner. Navneet Kaur equalised for India in the 18th minute before the hosts took the lead in the final minute before half-time through Sunelita Toppo. Scotland restored parity after restart through Fiona Burnet, and the visitors then held on for a crucial away result.

Earlier, Italy and England recorded impressive 3–0 victories in their respective Pool A matches.

Italy secured their first three points of the campaign with a convincing win over Austria women’s national field hockey team.

Federica Bormida opened the scoring in the 19th minute, before Lola Brea doubled the lead just two minutes later. Eleonora Paola Di added the third goal in the 45th minute to seal a comfortable victory for Italy.

In another Pool A clash, the England women’s national field hockey team continued their strong run by defeating the South Korea women’s national field hockey team 3–0, marking their second win in as many games.

Lily Walker gave England the lead in the 16th minute, while Elizabeth Neal (38’) and Grace Balsdon (44’) added further goals to secure all three points.