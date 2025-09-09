VRSEC bags 5 prestigious awards from JNTU-K

Vijayawada: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) located at Kanuru near Vijayawada has brought laurels to the institution by winning five prestigious awards from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K). The awards were presented during the University Formation Day celebrations held in Kakinada on September 6.

Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Principal of VRSEC, received the Faculty Research Impact Award for achieving a Scopus H-index of 21, the highest among faculty.

In addition, Dr Ch Rupa, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, earned the Stanford University Global Scientist Recognition for being listed in the Top 2% Scientists of the World (Stanford List 2024).

The college also secured the Award for Academic Strength and Doctorates, being recognised for having the highest number of doctorates among its faculty—204 PhD holders, constituting 61.4% of the teaching staff. For its pioneering work, VRSEC bagged the Excellence in Research and Development Award for achieving the highest number of R&D projects, with eight major projects worth more than Rs 20 lakh each. Further, the Excellence in Student Placements Award was presented to VRSEC student Nihitha Vemulapalli, who secured a record placement at Amazon Web Services with an annual package of Rs 52.6 lakh.

Expressing pride in the achievement, the management of Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education and Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Deemed to be University, stated that these awards reflect VRSEC’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, impactful research, and holistic student development.