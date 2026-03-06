Vundavalli writes to CM on flaws in Polavaram

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar has raised serious concerns over alleged technical irregularities in the construction of the Polavaram Project and has written to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking immediate intervention. In a letter sent on Thursday, Arun Kumar said the Polavaram project is a vital multipurpose initiative that could significantly improve irrigation, drinking water supply, flood control, navigation and hydropower generation in the state.

However, after examining official communications from the Central Water Commission and the Polavaram Project Authority, along with inputs from civil and irrigation experts, he found serious discrepancies in the dam base levels, design parameters and quality standards, particularly at Gap–2. He expressed concern that construction works are continuing even though the CWC has reportedly pointed out faults and sought design modifications. According to him, proceeding with the Earth Core Rock Fill dam works without resolving these technical issues could pose risks to the structural stability of the dam and public safety. Aruna Kumar explained that the Gap–2 dam is being constructed across the Godavari River between the G and G’ hills. As per approved design parameters, the riverbed level at the location is +8.32 metres, which should form the base for the dam. With a planned height of 45 metres, the dam’s top level is expected to reach +53.32 metres. However, he alleged that the current construction is proceeding from a base level of +15.50 metres, about 7.18 metres above the actual riverbed, which could affect the stability of the structure.

He also said that the diaphragm wall constructed beneath the dam acts only as a cut-off wall and not as a structural foundation. In such circumstances, erosion beneath the dam base in the deep river channel could lead to serious risks.

The former MP also referred to issues flagged by the Central Water Commission in a communication dated January 30, including inconsistencies in data, design inputs and modelling. He further noted that complete design documents from international consultant AFRY for Gap–1 andGap–2 dams are yet to be submitted.

Aruna Kumar urged the CM to review the issues immediately and ensure proper technical scrutiny to safeguard the integrity of the project and protect public interest.