Wage revision to RTC contract workers demanded

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is allegedly failing to pay contract workers as per the official circular, paying them only Rs 8,000 per month instead of the legally mandated wages, said BVN Poornima Raju, East Godavari District Secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

He alleged that contract workers are facing severe exploitation, with a deduction of Rs 500 for every single day of leave taken, and the authorities are neglecting labour laws meant to protect workers. He made these remarks while submitting a representation to the Depot Manager along with PBS Raju, Superintendent (Mechanical), on behalf of the APSRTC Contract Workers Union (affiliated with CITU).

The representation demanded job security for contract workers, protection from harassment by contractors and officials, and compliance with labour laws.

He stated that the law mandates a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month for contract workers, along with benefits like Provident Fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), pension, social security, and job security.

The union also demanded that the contract workers receive appointment letters and that their wages should be deposited directly into their bank accounts.

They further demand the need for maternity leave for female workers, as well as casual, earned, and weekly leaves, as per legal provisions.

S Venkateswara Rao, CITU leader from AP Paper Mill, and other members of the APSRTC Contract Workers Union were also present during the submission of the representation.