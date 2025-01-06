Live
- Cyberabad police arrest two in CMR college girls hostel voyeurism issue
- Docs clear air on HMPV, ask citizens not to panic
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2025
- HYDRA back in action, razes 5-storey building in Madhapur
- West already at war with Russia
- Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Again to Discuss Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer
- India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs
- Congress is not a hand of support but, a hand of destruction: Bandi
- Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel
- Partition is deeply rooted in my family’s history
Just In
Wages to be increased under MGNREGS
Wages are likely to be increased to the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
Srikakulam: Wages are likely to be increased to the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
At present daily wage for the workers is Rs 263 and it has been proposed to enhance the wage to Rs 300 per day. Working hours will also be increased to five hours from the existing four hours per day.
In addition to it, exercise began to prevent irregularities at the field level like wrong entries in the musters and skipping of working hours etc. As per statistics, total job card-holders under the MGNREGS is 4.32 lakh in the district.
Out of these, about 3.8 lakh workers are attending regular works at their respective areas. Both Central and State governments are examining
the proposal to strengthen the vigilance wing at the district-level to arrest irregularities at the field-level like wrong entries in the musters, partiality in identification of works, payments etc.