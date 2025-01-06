Wages to be increased under MGNREGS

Srikakulam: Wages are likely to be increased to the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

At present daily wage for the workers is Rs 263 and it has been proposed to enhance the wage to Rs 300 per day. Working hours will also be increased to five hours from the existing four hours per day.

In addition to it, exercise began to prevent irregularities at the field level like wrong entries in the musters and skipping of working hours etc. As per statistics, total job card-holders under the MGNREGS is 4.32 lakh in the district.

Out of these, about 3.8 lakh workers are attending regular works at their respective areas. Both Central and State governments are examining

the proposal to strengthen the vigilance wing at the district-level to arrest irregularities at the field-level like wrong entries in the musters, partiality in identification of works, payments etc.