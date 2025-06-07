Live
Wakf Board chief Aziz, Jagan extend Bakrid greetings to Muslims
Vijayawada: Abdul Aziz, Chairman of the AP Waqf Board, stated that the festival of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) is a profound symbol of sacrifice. He emphasised that the core message of this festival is to show compassion and kindness towards the poor.
In a statement released on Friday, ahead of Bakrid on Saturday, he extended his greetings to all Muslims and the people of the State. He noted that Muslims who perform ‘Qurbani’ (sacrificial offering) on Bakrid receive immense blessings.
He reiterated that the festival signifies dedication to sacrifice and urged everyone to show brotherhood towards others. Sacrifice elevates an individual, and Muslims celebrate Bakrid in remembrance of a great saint’s sacrifice. The tradition of ‘Qurbani’ annually reminds believers to sacrifice anything they hold dear for divine favour. He concluded by wishing for Allah’s blessings upon everyone.
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt Bakrid greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters. He highlighted that Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, conveys the profound message of sacrifice and patience.
Y.S. Jagan noted that Bakrid is celebrated in remembrance of the noble sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. He emphasised that the festival stands as a testament to the spirit of sacrifice. He further remarked that Muslims, transcending distinctions of rich and poor, and beyond all hatred and animosity, observe this festival with utmost devotion and faith. In his message, Y S Jagan wished for Allah’s blessings to be upon all people always.