Walkathon held to build awareness, promote collective action

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘World Cancer Day’ observation, a walkathon was organised with the theme focusing on ‘united by unique’ in Visakhapatnam. Engaging students, healthcare experts, students and NGO representatives, the walkathon aimed at raising awareness and promoting collective action against cancer.

‘World Cancer Day’, observed annually on 4th February, serves as a unifying global initiative to raise awareness and inspire positive action in the fight against cancer Conducted in collaboration with various healthcare organizations, medical colleges, associations, and NGOs, the event aimed to engage the community in advocating for cancer prevention, early detection, and improved treatment accessibility.

Organised by Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI), doctors who participated in the walkathon underlined the need for enhanced cancer awareness and proactive strategies to mitigate its impact. They highlighted the significance of early detection, preventive measures, and lifestyle modifications in reducing cancer-related mortality.

As many as 3,000 people participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, managing director of MGCHRI emphasised the importance of building awareness, early detection, reducing

stigma associated with cancer, advancing research and supporting those affected by cancer to lessen its global burden. By standing together, the goal is to create a world where cancer is preventable, treatable and curable, the chief surgical oncologist stressed.