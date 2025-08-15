Walkathon marks Organ Donation Day at AIIMS

Mangalagiri: T ocommemorate World Organ Donation Day 2025, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, organised a walkathon and a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme here on Thursday to raise awareness about the critical need for organ donation. The events were a joint effort by the Departments of Hospital Administration and Nephrology.

The walkathon was flagged off at 6:30 am from the OPD-IPD junction by Prof (Dr) Desu Rama Mohan, In-charge Executive Director & Dean of Academics at AIIMS Mangalagiri, and Dr Dipankar Bhowmik, Head of the Department of Nephrology at AIIMS New Delhi. The event saw active participation from senior faculty, non-faculty staff, and students, including Dr Nataraj AR, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Mangalagiri, and Dr Uttara Das, Head of the Department of Nephrology at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Addressing the gathering at the conclusion of the walk, Prof (Dr) Desu Rama Mohan described organ donation as “one of the noblest acts of humanity,” capable of turning grief into hope. He encouraged everyone to discuss organ donation with their families and register as donors.

Dr Dipankar Bhowmik and Dr Uttara Das highlighted the urgent need for timely donations, noting that one donor can save up to eight lives. Participants carried placards and banners with key messages to dispel myths and reinforce the importance of pledging to donate. In a separate event, a CME programme was held at the AIIMS Auditorium to educate healthcare professionals on the topic. Prof (Dr) Pulala Chandra Sekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, was the chief guest. During the programme, AIIMS Mangalagiri proudly announced that it has facilitated 11 organ donations to date, which include nine live kidney transplants and two cadaver transplants. The institute took the opportunity to honour the donor families, thanking them for their selfless contribution. Their generosity has not only given a second chance at life to recipients but also served as an inspiration for many others to consider organ donation. AIIMS Mangalagiri extended its gratitude to all participants and donor families for helping to spread this vital, life-saving message.