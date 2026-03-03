Walkers stage road blockade against Nagaravanam entry fee

Tirupati: Traffic movement on the road connecting Kapilatheertham and Alipiri was disrupted on Monday after walkers staged a rasta roko protest opposing the Forest Department’s decision to collect an entry fee at SV Divyaramam (Nagaravanam).

The protest brought vehicles, including cars carrying pilgrims heading to Tirumala, to a halt for nearly a kilometre, triggering anger among devotees over the inconvenience caused by the blockade.

Walkers said the Forest Department recently decided to collect an entry fee of Rs 100 per month from those using the walking track at Divyaramam on Alipiri Road.

Officials allowed entry only to those who paid the fee, while others were stopped at the gate. Objecting to the move, walkers sat on the road and raised slogans against the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

The agitation was led by Walkers’ Association members along with CPM leaders. Protesters said a notice board announcing the fee had earlier been installed at Nagaravanam, following which they submitted representations to the DFO, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner, and District Collector. Authorities later allowed entry without a fee for about a month.

However, officials recently reinstated the payment rule. During discussions, the DFO reportedly said identity cards were needed to prevent anti-social activities and suggested walkers submit Aadhaar details and photographs to issue free ID cards. Despite this, entry was denied on Monday to those who had not paid the fee, triggering the protest.

Walkers’ Association leaders Sridhar and Jaya Kumar, along with CPM, CITU and AIDWA leaders, criticised the decision, stating that no other park in Tirupati charges walkers. They said Nagaravanam was meant to promote public health and should remain accessible to residents.

Traffic on the Alipiri route was severely affected until Alipiri Circle Inspector Rama Kishore intervened and assured talks with the DFO. Following the assurance, the protesters withdrew the agitation.