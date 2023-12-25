Walking competition held for different age groups

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 32nd Walkers International convention that concluded here on Sunday, walker members aged between 40 and 80 years were divided into different groups as a walking competition was organised for them from Kalimata Temple to AU convention hall at RK Beach.

Convention chairman Roland Williams and Walkers International organisation president SP Ravindra flagged off the walking competition and presented medals to the winners in the end.

Delegates from all over India including Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and United States took part in the convention that saw a huge participation.

The first lady of the organisation Vijaya Ravindra, representatives of the organisation Surya Teja, Divya Das, Kalyan, Deepika Das, vice chairman Kamal Baid, past president ASN Prasad and district governor Uppalapati and youth chairperson Vamsi Chintalapati attended.

Founded by late Sunkari Alwar Das in 1986 with a motto of ‘Nadavandi- Nadipinchandi,’ the organisation has expanded to 1,650 branches and 2.5 lakh members in the country and abroad.